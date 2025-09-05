Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
High‑performing state, deepening fiscal stress

High‑performing state, deepening fiscal stress

The pressure is intensified by the five flagship guarantee schemes that collectively cost Rs 51,034 crore. Against a total budget size of roughly Rs 4 lakh-crore, this is a significant burden.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 19:22 IST
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 19:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsNirmala SitharamanGSTeditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us