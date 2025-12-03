<p>The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed all smartphone companies to pre-install the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sanchar%20saathi">Sanchar Saathi </a>app on all new devices under the Telecommunication <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cyber%20security%20">Cybersecurity</a> Amendment Rules 2025, sparking privacy concerns and a major political row. </p><p>According to a <em>Reuters </em>report, the government asked phone makers to ensure that the app cannot even be disabled. Further, the app would be pushed through software updates phones that are already sold within 90 days. </p><p>However, Apple has already said that it does not plan to comply with the mandate. </p>.Sanchar Saathi app downloads jump ten times on Tuesday: DoT sources.<p>Amid rising privacy and security concerns, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi app. In Lok Sabha, Scindia said the app is for the protection of the people. On Tuesday, he said that the app can be deleted even when pre-installed. </p><p><strong>What permissions does the Sanchar Saathi ask for?</strong></p><p>The app, launched in January this year, is available on both Android and iOS. According to the website, the app offers numerous services like blocking a stolen phone, reporting fraud calls and messages and checking mobile connections under one’s name. </p><p>Some of these permissions that the app asks for include reading and sending SMS, accessing call logs, using the internet, viewing the phone’s state and identity (such as phone number and serial number), checking whether a call is active and which number it is connected to, viewing network status, and writing to external storage. </p>.<p>Further, it also asks for camera permission to scan the barcode of the IMEI to check if a phone is genuine or stolen.</p><p>Several popular apps like Truecaller, Zomato and many others also request for similar permissions, but can be uninstalled any time since they’re classified as user apps. </p><p>However, if Sanchar Saathi comes pre-installed on devices, it will be treated as a system app, meaning it will not need explicit permission from users to access sensitive information. </p><p>Currently, the app’s Play Store listing clearly outlines the permissions it requests and explains the reasons behind each one.</p><p>Sanchar Saathi’s FAQs state that the app automatically registers phone numbers on Android devices without the user’s explicit consent and can automatically send a registration message to the Department of Telecommunications. </p><p><strong>Are iPhone users safe?</strong></p><p>On iPhones, the Sanchar Saathi app cannot automatically send the registration messages. Users are needed to manually press the send button to initiate the process. </p><p>On iOS, the app cannot get permissions to make and manage phone calls and read SMS due to Apple’s closed ecosystem. However, it can access photos, files and the camera.</p>