Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Watch: Robot sighting at India-China border raises concerns about Chinese surveillance

This raising concerns about the structure being used for military surveillance at one of the most sensitive border zones.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 09:53 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaMilitaryrobot

Follow us on :

Follow Us