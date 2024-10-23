Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'India supports dialogue & diplomacy, not war': PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Modi said India is ready to welcome new countries into BRICS as partner countries.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 10:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 10:46 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaRussiaNarendra ModiBRICSmodi

Follow us on :

Follow Us