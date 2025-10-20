<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Resentment is brewing in the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala over the decision to agree to the PM SHRI (Pradha Mathri School for Rising India) scheme by deviating from its earlier political stand objecting to it.</p><p>CPI, which is the second largest party in the LDF, as well as its student and youth outfits are openly opposing the decision of the state education department, which is a portfolio held by the CPM.</p> .Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | CPI(ML) Liberation releases list of 20 candidates, nominates all 12 sitting MLAs.<p>Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front is alleging that the deviation of the CPM's political stand in yet another instance of CPM-BJP nexus as local body and assembly polls are approaching in the state.</p><p>The central assistance of around Rs. 1,500 crore is the justification being cited by the state education minister V Sivankutty for the change in the stand. Other CPM leaders have also backed the justification, even as critics cite the neighboring Tamil Nadu government's stand of fighting legally.</p><p>LDF was so for objecting to PM SHRI citing that it would lead to implementation of the National Education Policy and thereby pave the way for the BJP-RSS to impose their vested interests in state's education sector.</p> .<p>CPI state secretary Benoy Viswam and revenue minister and CPI leader K Rajan openly expressed their differences. They pointed out that that the decision was taken without discussing in the cabinet or the LDF.</p><p>CPI's mouth piece "Janayugam' also strongly flayed the state education department's decision. All India Youth Federation, the youth wing of CPI, also opposed the decision openly.</p> .<p>Meanwhile, Sivankutty is countering it by citing that various other departments including the agriculture, which is a portfolio held by CPI, have conceded to similar conditions of the centre for accepting funds. </p><p>He also pointed out the many welfare schemes for students as well as payment of salary to teachers under Samagra Shiksha- Kerala quality improvement pogramme were hit due to paucity of funds.</p><p>Kerala had earlier strongly opposed the centre's condition of branding for various central aided schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme as well as Ayushaman Bharat scheme. But the state health department later conceded by agreeing to rename National Health Mission centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs', citing fund crunches.</p>