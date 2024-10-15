Home
'India symbolizes pluralism, democracy while Pakistan reminds world of terrorism': New Delhi at UN

Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Eldos Mathew Punnoose exercised India’s right of reply against Pakistan at the Joint General Debate on decolonisation here Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 13:58 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 13:58 IST
