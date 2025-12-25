<p>Mumbai: India has been elected the Chair of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) for 2026 — which aims towards preventing the trade of “conflict diamonds” internationally. </p><p>The Indian government and the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the nodal agency for the Kimberley Process (KP) in India, has welcomed the development. </p><p>The Kimberley Process (KP) Plenary has selected India to assume the chairpersonship of the Kimberley Process from 1 January 2026. </p><p>The Kimberley Process is a tripartite initiative involving governments, the international diamond industry and civil society, aimed at preventing the trade in “conflict diamonds”—rough diamonds used by rebel groups or their allies to finance conflicts that undermine legitimate governments, as defined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.</p><p>India takes over as KP Vice Chair from 25 December 2025, before assuming the chairpersonship in the new year. </p><p>This will be the third time India has been entrusted with the chair of the Kimberley Process.</p>.Marine exports see 20% growth in past few months: Piyush Goyal.<p>Welcoming the decision, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal"> Piyush Goyal</a>, said that India’s selection reflects global trust in the Modi government’s commitment to promoting integrity and transparency in international trade.</p><p>"India's KP leadership reinforces its credibility among diamond producing nations, trading centres, industry and civil society, placing us at the centre of efforts to strengthen transparency, continuity and unity in diamond governance," he said. </p><p>During the KP leadership, India's priorities will include: building consumer confidence in conflict-free diamonds, accelerating digital certification & traceability and strengthening transparency and accountability across the supply chain.</p><p>“GJEPC welcomes India’s selection of the Kimberley Process Chair role for the year 2026. India’s selection reflects the international community’s trust in the Indian Government’s principled and inclusive approach of strengthening global diamond trade through efficient governance of the Kimberley Process,” said GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali.</p><p>“As the nodal agency, GJEPC will work closely with the Government of India and all stakeholders to support India’s Vice Chairpersonship and subsequent Chairpersonship. We remain committed to advancing best practices, strengthening compliance, and reinforcing confidence in conflict-free diamonds across global markets,” added Bhansali. </p><p>The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), established pursuant to a UN resolution, came into effect on 1 January 2003 and has since evolved into an effective mechanism for curbing the trade in conflict diamonds. The Kimberley Process currently has 60 participants, with the European Union and its Member States counted as a single participant. Together, KP participants account for over 99 per cent of global rough diamond trade, making it the most comprehensive international mechanism governing this sector.</p><p>As a leading global hub for diamond manufacturing and trade, India’s leadership comes at a time of shifting geopolitics and growing emphasis on sustainable and responsible sourcing. During its tenure, India will focus on strengthening governance and compliance, advancing digital certification and traceability, enhancing transparency through data-driven monitoring, and building consumer trust in conflict-free diamonds.</p>