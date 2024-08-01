India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, predicts IMD

Normal to above-normal rainfall is predicted in most parts of the country. Below-normal rainfall is expected in parts of the northeast, adjoining east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra and Kutch, and pockets of central and peninsular India, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during an online press conference.
The IMD chief anticipated deficient rainfall in parts of western Himalayan region in August-September.
He said above-normal maximum temperatures are expected over most parts of the country. "Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely in some areas in the Gangetic plains, central India, and the southeast coast of India," Mohapatra said
India recorded nine per cent more rainfall than normal in July, with the central region receiving 33 per cent excess rain.
Mohapatra said that central India, which heavily relies on monsoon rainfall for agriculture, has been receiving good rainfall for the third consecutive monsoon season, benefiting agriculture.
IMD data showed significant rainfall deficits in east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and parts of the northeast.
The rainfall deficit in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir ranged from 35 per cent to 45 per cent.
The Indian monsoon is characterised by inherent fluctuations and changes that occur over time due to various natural factors. This is called natural variability.
However, research shows climate change is making the monsoon more variable. Increased variability means more extreme weather and dry spells.