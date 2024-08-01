India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, predicts IMD

New Delhi: India is predicted to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, with a good chance of favourable La Nina conditions developing by the end of August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The monsoon is critical for India's agricultural landscape, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relying on it. The primary rain-bearing system is also crucial for replenishing reservoirs critical for drinking water and power generation across the country.

The IMD said that rainfall over India in August and September would be 106 per cent of the long-period average of 422.8 mm.

The country has so far recorded 453.8 mm against the normal of 445.8 mm since June 1, a surplus of two per cent, owing to a wetter-than-normal July after a drier June.