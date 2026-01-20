<p>New Delhi: India on Tuesday decided to withdraw the families of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh in view of the security scenario in that country.</p>.<p>New Delhi's move comes weeks before parliamentary elections are to be held in Bangladesh.</p>.Indian envoy in Bangladesh calls on Chief Adviser Yunus; raises concern over security of embassy.<p>Given the security situation, as a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of our officials in the high commission and posts to return to India, official sources said.</p>.<p>The mission and all posts in Bangladesh continue to remain open and operational, they said. </p>