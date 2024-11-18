Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India top sender of international students in US: Report

In the academic year 2022-23, the leading source country for international students in the US was China followed by India.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 13:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 13:44 IST
India NewsUnited StatesEducation

Follow us on :

Follow Us