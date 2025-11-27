Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, UAE discuss market access, data sharing, FTA progress

These issues were discussed during a meeting of the Joint Committee under the India-UAE CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement).
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 06:57 IST
India NewsWorld newsUAE

Follow us on :

Follow Us