India, UK sign pact to set up joint innovation centre for telecom, invest Rs 282 cr

Department of Telecom, Deputy Director General, Parag Agrawal said that India UK CIC will bring academic excellence with market driven innovation.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 16:27 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 16:27 IST
