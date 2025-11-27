<p>New weekend special trains to run between Kalaburagi and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>Cantonment, that will provide passengers with convenient travel options, the Central Railway's Solapur Division announced. </p><p>The trains were announced recently and will run till late December. These trains will operate six times in each direction. </p><p>Train number 06208, which will depart Kalaburagi on Sundays (November 23 - December 28) at 09:35 hours, will reach Bengaluru at 20:30 hours. </p>.<p>Train number 06207, which will depart Bengaluru Cantonment on Saturdays (November 22 - December 27) at 19:20 hours will arrive at Kalaburagi at 7:30 hours next morning. </p><p>Both the trains will have 22 coaches, and the key stops include Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, and Shahabad. </p><p>Resrvations for these special trains can be made at reservation centres or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. </p>