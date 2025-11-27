<p>Hubballi: The Hubballi-Dharwad police conducted a parade of more than 400 people accused in 230 cases of attempt to murder, at the Old CAR Ground in the city on Wednesday.</p><p>In the last two years, around 230 attempt-to-murder cases have been registered across various police stations in the twin cities. During the parade, police personnel collected details of the accused, status of the cases and other information. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar directed the accused to cooperate with the investigation until the court directions.</p><p>The Commissioner said offenders aged below 20 were more among the accused. He asked officials to keep a close watch on all the accused and take precautionary measures to prevent first-time offenders from repeating crimes. Cases will be registered under the Goonda Act against the habitual offenders.</p>.Hubballi-based startup builds intelligent robots.<p>Financial issues, love failure, and property disputes were common reasons behind these attempted murder cases. The police have enquired about more than 900 people involved in these cases and arrested several persons, he added.</p><p><strong>Jewellery case</strong></p><p>The Police Commissioner said a Maharashtra-based gang might be involved in the Rs 3.2-crore jewellery heist case. They have formed three teams to investigate the case from different angles.</p>.Dharwad police nab absconding couple in Hyderabad investment fraud case .<p><strong>11 arrested</strong></p><p>In connection with the Mallik Jaan murder case reported on Mantur Road, the police have arrested 11 persons, and the investigation is ongoing.</p><p>DCPs Mahaning Nandagavi and Raveesh C R, ACPs and others were present during the parade.</p>