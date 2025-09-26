Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India urges Russia to release 27 more Indians in Russian military

MEA says over 150 Indians have been recruited, some forcibly, with 12 killed and 16 missing; New Delhi presses Moscow for their safe return.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 14:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 14:58 IST
India NewsRussiaIndiaMilitaryMEA

Follow us on :

Follow Us