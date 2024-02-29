India, US vow to combat illegal migrations, trafficking, terror at joint security meet

New Delhi: Even as the recent arrest of a man in Chicago brought back the focus on the trafficking of persons from India to the United States, the officials of the two nations had a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to explore ways to step up cooperation to deal with the problem of illegal migration.

The two sides also inked a memorandum for cooperation between India’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and the US Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre. The agreement will pave the way for India’s law enforcement officials to undergo training in the US.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla led New Delhi’s delegation at the India-US Homeland Security Dialogue. Kristie Canegallo, the acting deputy secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, led the delegation from Washington DC.

Bhalla and Canegallo also reaffirmed the commitment of New Delhi and Washington DC to strengthening the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, by taking steps to enable safe and legal migration, counter illegal migration, human trafficking, money laundering, cyber-crimes, and misuse of the cyber domain for illegal activities including terror-financing, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting took place just a few days after the arrest of Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel a.k.a. ‘Dirty Harry’ in connection with the January 2021 deaths of a couple and their two children from Gujarat in India in Manitoba in Canada while illegally crossing over to Minnesota in the United States in freezing temperature.