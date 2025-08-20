<p>Bengaluru: BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make a fair and decisive decision on internal reservation for the 101 sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes community.</p>.9% SC/STs have come out of poverty, says Minister Mahadevappa.<p>Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, he warned against decisions that might cause injustice or public protests. Blaming Siddaramaiah for ongoing confusion on the issue, Vijayendra accused former’s government of inaction since coming to power.</p>.<p>He highlighted that the previous BJP-led administration had increased SC and ST reservations.</p>.<p>Vijayendra criticised the Congress government for revisiting policies already enacted and called it political hypocrisy.</p>