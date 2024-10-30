Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India wants peace with China through consensus: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

The defence minister said India and China had been in talks for a long time to solve the issues.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 17:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 17:00 IST
India NewsChinaRajnath Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us