<p>Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Operation%20Sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a> remains ongoing, adding that any misadventure would be dealt with effectively. </p><p>The strong message to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan</a> comes only a day after drones were spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir. </p><p>"As you may be aware, Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to," he said.</p><p>Dwivedi, in a press conference, elaborated on on various aspects of Operation Sindoor. He said it helped in resetting the strategic assumptions as the Indian military struck deep to dismantle terror infrastructure and puncturing Islamabad's "longstanding nuclear rhetoric".</p><p>The army chief said that the operation was India's calibrated and resolute response to cross-border terrorism, adding that the Indian Army had mobilised its troops and was ready for ground offensives.</p><p>The Army chief, addressing a press conference, said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Upendra%20Dwivedi">China</a> has been stable, but it needs constant vigil.</p><p>"The situation along the northern front remains stable, but needs constant vigil. Renewed contact, and confidence-building measures are contributing to the gradual normalisation of the situation," he said.</p><p>The Army chief said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control. </p>