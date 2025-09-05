Menu
India will be at negotiating table saying sorry, in a month or two: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

'And it will be on Donald Trump's desk how he wants to deal with (Narendra) Modi, and we leave that to him. That's why he's the President,' Lutnick added.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 16:24 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 16:24 IST
