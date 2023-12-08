Indian Americans perform Garba at Times Square to celebrate its inclusion in UNESCO cultural heritage list

FIA’s newly elected President for 2024 Dr Avinash Gupta said it is a proud moment for India and the diaspora across the world that Garba has been inscribed in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. “Garba brings people and communities together and we are so proud that we are celebrating it today at the crossroads of the world - Times Square.”

Following UNESCO’s announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that “Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats on this global acknowledgement.”