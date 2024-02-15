Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande holds talks with US counterpart on bilateral matters

“The discussions were aimed at aspects of bilateral importance and further enhancing mutual commitment towards global peace and security,” according to an official post on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army.

During his ongoing official visit, General Pande reviewed the US Army Honour Guard on arrival at Fort Myers and thereafter, in a solemn ceremony, paid respect by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Thereafter he engaged in “high-level professional discussions” with the Chief of Staff of the United States Army Gen Randy George and other senior military leaders, the official post said.