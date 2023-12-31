Indian collaboration develops first child-friendly oral cancer medication

Mumbai: In a significant development, teams of the Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Hospital and the Advanced Centre for Training Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) of Navi Mumbai, collaborated with IDRS Labs Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, to develop the first and only oral suspension of 6-mercaptopurine (6-MP) in India.
The 6-MP is a chemotherapy drug used in the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), the most common type of blood cancer afflicting children.
The child-friendly formulation is available in the form of a Powder for Oral Suspension, and is marketed under the trade name, PREVALL.
Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) said that the development is an outcome of the convergence of academia and industry interests to bridge the gap between unmet need and innovation in healthcare.
PREVALL can be effortlessly reconstituted into a 100 ml oral suspension at a concentration of 10mg/ml. PREVALL is accompanied by a syringe and a Press In Bottle Adapter (PIBA) that allow precise dosing tailored to a patient’s body weight or body surface area. These features not only aid in accurate administration but also mitigate the risk of spillage and caregivers’ exposure to cytotoxic compounds.
“The introduction of PREVALL marks a significant milestone, addressing several challenges posed by the current tablet formulation in terms of dosage accuracy, flexibility, and tolerability. Hitherto, suboptimal practices such as crushing the tablet or alternate day dosing were being adopted to meet the dosing requirements in children,” according to an official statement.
PREVALL has received approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the national drug regulatory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. This regulatory clearance emphasizes the safety and compliance of PREVALL, providing assurance to both healthcare professionals and patients about its efficacy and quality.
Tata Memorial Centre and IDRS Labs jointly published the results of the clinical study leading to regulatory approval in the scientific journal Pediatric Blood and Cancer recently.
The dry powder pharmaceutical suspension of 6-mercaptopurine is a patented technology of IDRS Labs.
The formulation was introduced in Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, in early December 2023, and shall be available in all major hospital pharmacies across the country very soon. Approximately 10,000 children in the age group of 1-10 years diagnosed with ALL are expected to benefit from PREVALL each year.