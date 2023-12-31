Indian collaboration develops first child-friendly oral cancer medication

Mumbai: In a significant development, teams of the Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Hospital and the Advanced Centre for Training Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) of Navi Mumbai, collaborated with IDRS Labs Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, to develop the first and only oral suspension of 6-mercaptopurine (6-MP) in India.

The 6-MP is a chemotherapy drug used in the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), the most common type of blood cancer afflicting children.

The child-friendly formulation is available in the form of a Powder for Oral Suspension, and is marketed under the trade name, PREVALL.

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) said that the development is an outcome of the convergence of academia and industry interests to bridge the gap between unmet need and innovation in healthcare.