<p>Bengaluru: The main road in Vidyaranyapura, which runs from 1st Block to the bus stop and laid just over a year ago, remains in excellent condition, free from potholes or patchwork — a rare feat for Bengaluru. </p>.<p>However, near the footpaths, large gaps have formed due to uneven pouring of asphalt.</p>.<p>The bigger concern lies in the adjoining lanes and crossroads connected to Vidyaranyapura Road, where potholes of various sizes mar the stretches. Except for frequently used roads such as the one leading to the Vidyaranyapura Temple, most inner roads are in poor shape.</p>.<p>Narasipura Layout Main Road is one such example, with potholes visible right from Vidyaranyapura Main Road. The damage has been worsened by the constant movement of heavy vehicles and substandard roadwork.</p>.<p>"It was fine when they laid the roads, but then it rained and soon the potholes started popping up," said Rajswamy, a shopkeeper.</p><p>He said minor patchwork was carried out when the main road was asphalted, but it soon gave way.</p>.<p>In several parts of the locality, uneven patchwork and damaged surfaces remain common.</p>.<p>"The rails on the open drain had broken off a couple of months ago, so we could not use the road at all; instead, we had to use parallel roads," said Tanisha K, a resident. She added that the drain rails have now been repaired, and the road is back in use.</p>.<p>North Corporation Commissioner P Sunil Kumar and three other officials did not respond to calls or text messages for comment.</p>