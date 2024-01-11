Indian Embassy in Oman 'shelters' stranded woman who was trafficked

Kota: A Hyderabad woman who is stuck in Oman allegedly after being trafficked there from Dubai on the pretext of a job offer has been given 'shelter' by the Indian embassy in the Gulf country, a Bundi-based activist said.

The development came after activist Charmesh Sharma, working for Indians stranded abroad, wrote to the President, Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Indian Embassy in Oman on January 7, a day after PTI Videos reported the matter.

In November last year, Fareeda Begum (49), went to Dubai for work through an agent but 21 days later she fell sick there. In that condition, she was sent to Muscat for work, her sister Famida told PTI Videos last week.

"Her health is continuously deteriorating and she is unable to even talk on the phone now. I request the Indian Embassy to rescue my sister and bring her back home," she had said.