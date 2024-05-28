Indian mountaineer Satyadeep Gupta sets record by accomplishing double dual ascent of Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse

This feat marks the first Double Dual Ascent of the world's highest and the fourth highest peaks in one season, according to the adventure company.

He also set another record by being the first Indian to traverse from Mt Everest to Mt Lhotse in 11 hours and 15 minutes.

He was accompanied by climbing guides Pastemba Sherpa and Nima Ungdi Sherpa.

Gupta had previously summited Mt Everest on May 21 and Mt Lhotse on May 22.

He is the first person in the world to accomplish this double dual ascent, according to a staff of Pioneer.