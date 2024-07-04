Indian Navy chief meets Bangladesh Army chief; discusses new avenues for cooperation

Dhaka: Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has met with the newly-appointed army chief of Bangladesh General Waker-Uz-Zaman, and discussed the robust bilateral ties and explored new avenues for cooperation between the two armed forces.

Admiral Tripathi began a five-day visit to Bangladesh on June 30 to consolidate the bilateral defence engagement and explore new avenues of cooperation in the maritime domain.

This visit is Admiral Tripathi's first official visit abroad after he took the reins of the Navy two months ago.