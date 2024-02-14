JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Indian Political Updates: Sonia Gandhi arrives in Jaipur, likely to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan today

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi will file on Wednesday her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan, party sources said. It will be the 77-year-old leader's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP. Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 04:15 IST

Highlights
03:0914 Feb 2024

Sonia Gandhi has worked as Congress president for long, says Jitendra Singh

03:0914 Feb 2024

Sonia Gandhi leaves from Delhi, to file nomination for Rajya Sabha in Jaipur today

03:0914 Feb 2024

I think if Sonia Gandhi is coming to Rajasthan and filing the nomination today: Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully

04:1514 Feb 2024

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Jaipur, likely to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan today

04:1014 Feb 2024

Party workers excited, says Ashok Gehlot as Sonia Gandhi likely to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan today

03:2014 Feb 2024

Matter of pride if Sonia Gandhi files nomination from Jaipur, says Rajasthan LoP

(Published 14 February 2024, 03:09 IST)
