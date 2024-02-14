Indian Political Updates: Sonia Gandhi arrives in Jaipur, likely to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan today
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi will file on Wednesday her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan, party sources said.
It will be the 77-year-old leader's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP. Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 04:15 IST
