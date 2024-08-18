Indian Political Updates | 'CM of Karnataka' X account created by Centre being used to insult PM, C T Ravi slams Siddaramaiah over MUDA row
Good morning readers! With Karnataka Governor T C Gehlot allowing prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah, both sides have started throwing barbs at each other. The BJP leaders are demanding the CM's resignation while Congress leaders are pointing at the Governor, calling him a puppet of the Centre and asking him to resign. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates around the nation.
Decision of direct recruitment to 45 high posts of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary at the Centre is not correct, says BSP chief Mayawati
1. केन्द्र में संयुक्त सचिव, निदेशक एवं उपसचिव के 45 उच्च पदों पर सीधी भर्ती का निर्णय सही नहीं है, क्योंकि सीधी भर्ती के माध्यम से नीचे के पदों पर काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों को पदोन्नति के लाभ से वंचित रहना पड़ेगा। 1/3
They are unnecessarily politicising the program...This is not a good tradition in parliamentary democracy, says Odisha minister Mukesh Mahaling on Oppn MLAs boycotting an orientation program for Odisha Legislative Assembly
I tried my level best to strengthen the party alliance and tried to make even the last person understand the values of the party, says former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Rajesh Thakur
Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Rajesh Thakur.