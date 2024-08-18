Home
LIVE
Indian Political Updates | 'CM of Karnataka' X account created by Centre being used to insult PM, C T Ravi slams Siddaramaiah over MUDA row

Good morning readers! With Karnataka Governor T C Gehlot allowing prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah, both sides have started throwing barbs at each other. The BJP leaders are demanding the CM's resignation while Congress leaders are pointing at the Governor, calling him a puppet of the Centre and asking him to resign. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates around the nation.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 04:08 IST

Follow Us :

04:0718 Aug 2024

Former RLJP (Paras camp) MLA Sunil Pandey joined BJP today

03:1618 Aug 2024

Decision of direct recruitment to 45 high posts of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary at the Centre is not correct, says BSP chief Mayawati

03:0818 Aug 2024

Unfortunately, the account "CM of Karnataka" has been converted into a Congress mouthpiece by CM Siddaramaiah's relatives, says BJP's C T Ravi 

09:3718 Aug 2024

Ravi said, "This account is being used to insult the Prime Minister @narendramodi and criticise the Honorable Governor."

08:0618 Aug 2024

They are unnecessarily politicising the program...This is not a good tradition in parliamentary democracy, says Odisha minister Mukesh Mahaling on Oppn MLAs boycotting an orientation program for Odisha Legislative Assembly

Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

Credit: X/@ANI

08:0218 Aug 2024

I tried my level best to strengthen the party alliance and tried to make even the last person understand the values of the party, says former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Rajesh Thakur

Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Rajesh Thakur.

Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Rajesh Thakur.

Credit: X/@PTI_News

Published 18 August 2024, 03:09 IST
