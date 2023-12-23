JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Will fight against BJD, BJP & form govt, vows Odisha Congress chief

Track the latest political development in the country with DH!
Last Updated 23 December 2023, 02:37 IST

Highlights
02:2323 Dec 2023

Karnataka govt to withdraw hijab ban: Siddaramaiah

02:2323 Dec 2023

Will fight against BJD and BJP here and in the coming days we will form the government here: Odisha Congress chief

(Published 23 December 2023, 02:37 IST)
