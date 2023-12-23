India Political Updates: Will fight against BJD, BJP & form govt, vows Odisha Congress chief
Last Updated 23 December 2023, 02:37 IST
Karnataka govt to withdraw hijab ban: Siddaramaiah
Congress forms manifesto committee for 2024 Lok Sabha polls; to be headed by P Chidambaram
Will fight against BJD and BJP here and in the coming days we will form the government here: Odisha Congress chief
Karnataka govt to withdraw hijab ban: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will withdraw an order that effectively barred Muslim girls from wearing the hijab inside classrooms, in what will be a major policy reversal with political ramifications
Congress forms manifesto committee for 2024 Lok Sabha polls; to be headed by P Chidambaram
Will fight against BJD and BJP here and in the coming days we will form the government here: Odisha Congress chief
