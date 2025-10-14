<p>New Delhi: Indian Railways on Tuesday launched door-to-door freight and parcel service between Mumbai and Kolkata, providing its customers to move consignments from warehouses to the final point of delivery.</p><p>Along with this, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also launched two more new initiatives in freight services to ensure time-bound and complete logistics support by offering first and last mile connectivity to various businesses and industries.</p><p>These initiatives, to be offered in collaboration with the Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), include an integrated logistics hub in Uttar Pradesh, a time-bound container train between Delhi and Kolkata and a door-to-door parcel service between Mumbai and Kolkata.</p><p>Till now the railways has been seen as a transporter of goods, which also largely transport bulk commodities including coal, iron ore, steel and cement, with little or negligible presence in door-to-door services.</p>.Indian Railways keep 1000 coaches for movement of one lakh CAPF personnel.<p>Under the door-to-door parcel service, the railways would cater to the movement of all kinds of goods, including small parcel movements by households. The consignment in this service may also include lube oil, consumer durables and FMCG. The service will also provide a cargo storage facility in both Mumbai and Kolkata, Vaishnaw told media persons here.</p><p>The door-to-door parcel service will be 7.5 per cent cost savings and 30 per cent faster compared to all-road movement, the minister said.</p><p>“Door-to-door service is very important for the country as it will bring real efficiency and reduction in the logistics cost. Various types of experiments were done and based on those experiments and learning, the three initiatives have been taken,” the railway minister said.</p><p>The Minister said that with the first assured transit container train between Delhi and Kolkata, more such trains will be added until this route gets saturated.</p><p>In the door-to-door parcel service between Bhiwandi (Mumbai) and Sankrail (Kolkata), the CONCOR’s business associates will collect commodities such as bags, medicines, lubricants, refrigerators or any other product from the doorstep of the industries which are situated as far as 205 kms from the train loading point and deliver them to their respective destinations around Kolkata with 48 to 60 hours run time, said the railways in a statement. </p>