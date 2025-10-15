<p>Mangaluru: A youth from Sullia accidentally slipped and died while visiting a waterfalls in Mauritius on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Nandan S Bhat (25), son of Jayalakshmi from Nadugallu Kallaje near Subrahmanya.</p>.<p>Nandan was in Mauritius on a student visa and was pursuing Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism. The incident occurred when he visited a waterfalls.</p>.<p>Jayalakshmi’s brother Satyanarayana Bhat from Karkala has requested <br />Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Kota Srinivas Poojary to arrange for the body to be brought back with the help of government.</p>.<p>The MP has appealed to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to take necessary action.</p>.<p>In a letter to Jaishankar, Poojary said the bereaved family was in deep grief and had requested that Nandan’s mortal remains be brought back to India at the earliest. “In this regard, I kindly request External Affairs Ministry office to instruct the Indian High Commission in Mauritius to extend all necessary assistance and coordinate for the swift repatriation of his body to India.”</p>.<p>The MP has also requested the union minister to provide necessary support and guidance to the bereaved family from the authorities concerned.</p>