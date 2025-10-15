Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Youth from Karnataka's Sullia dies in Mauritius; MP seeks Centre’s help

The deceased was identified as Nandan S Bhat (25), son of Jayalakshmi from Nadugallu Kallaje near Subrahmanya.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 20:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 20:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSullia

Follow us on :

Follow Us