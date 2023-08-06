News Live: 'Illegally' built restaurant demolished in Haryana's Nuh

Manipur reports fresh violence, 15 houses torched, 1 person shot
03:5106 Aug 2023
Haryana authorities raze Sahara Family Restaurant in Nuh on the fourth day of the demolition drive amid heavy police deployment
03:1806 Aug 2023
ASI survey team arrives at Gyanvapi mosque complex in UP's Varanasi to continue the survey for third day
07:2506 Aug 2023
Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is responding to doctors and visitors, says Kolkata Woodlands Hospital
06:4906 Aug 2023
Who is Sushil Gupta...such people don't deserve a comment: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit
#WATCH | Delhi: On AAP MP Sushil Gupta, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, "Who is Sushil Gupta? He is the one who used to earlier roam around in Congress demanding a seat...He also came to Congress to do some trade. I don't take this man seriously...Such people don't deserve… https://t.co/N8wb9ipGSRpic.twitter.com/gfz1Fv6YTT
'They will neither do anything by themselves nor let anyone else do anything,' PM slams Oppn after laying foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across 27 states and UTs
PM Modi says, "...Unfortunately, a faction of the Opposition in our country is following the old ways even today. They will neither do anything by themselves nor let anyone else do anything...The country built a modern Parliament building. Parliament is the symbol of the country's democracy. It has representation from the Ruling side as well as the Opposition. But this faction of the Opposition opposed the new Parliament building. We redeveloped Kartavya Path but they opposed that too. For 70 years, they didn't even build a war memorial for the Bravehearts of the country. When we built National War Memorial, they felt no shame in criticising it publically. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity is the tallest building in the world. Every Indian is proud of it. But none of the big leaders of a few political parties ever visited the Statue...But rising above negative politics, we are going ahead on the path of positive politics as a mission..."
06:1806 Aug 2023
The focus of the entire world is on India
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, the focus of the entire world is on India. India's prestige, on a global scale, has increased. World's attitude towards India has changed. There are two main reasons behind this - 1) Indians brought in a full majority government… pic.twitter.com/H0aoSSyi0M
'Modern railway stations will give boost to tourism and economic activities,' says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across 27 states and UTs
VIDEO | "Modern railway stations will give a boost to tourism and economic activities. The government has also launched 'One Station One Product' scheme which will benefit workers and craftsmen, along with branding of the district," says PM Modi after laying foundation stone of… pic.twitter.com/Ry3QAKvG8l
'Our aim is to make railway journey more accessible for each citizen,' says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across 27 states and UTs
VIDEO | "Our aim is to make railway journey more accessible and enjoyable for each citizen," says PM Modi after laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across 27 states and UTs. pic.twitter.com/E41iY3prUI
"From train to (railway) station, there is an effort to provide a better experience," says PM Modi
"From train to (railway) station, there is an effort to provide a better experience," tweets PMO India as PM Modi lays foundation stone of 508 railway station redevelopment projects across the country via video conferencing, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.
06:0406 Aug 2023
Curfew relaxed in Haryana's Nuh for three hours from 9 am to 12 noon
05:0506 Aug 2023
ADG S Paramesh has been appointed as Additional Director General of Indian Coast Guard at headquarters in New Delhi. He was earlier handling the charge of Commander (Eastern Seaboard) in Vishakhapatnam
05:0506 Aug 2023
Three miscreants were arrested during an encounter with the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) team in UP's Firozabad on Saturday night
VIDEO | Three miscreants were arrested during an encounter with the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) team in UP's Firozabad on Saturday night.
"One miscreant was injured in cross firing, pistols and bike were recovered from their possession," said a police official. pic.twitter.com/96cUD5m0aJ