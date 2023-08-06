Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: 'Illegally' built restaurant demolished in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh witnessed violent clashes between two groups on July 31, which later spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state, leaving six people dead.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 07:25 IST

Highlights
04:3306 Aug 2023

Manipur reports fresh violence, 15 houses torched, 1 person shot

03:5106 Aug 2023

Haryana authorities raze Sahara Family Restaurant in Nuh on the fourth day of the demolition drive amid heavy police deployment

03:1806 Aug 2023

ASI survey team arrives at Gyanvapi mosque complex in UP's Varanasi to continue the survey for third day

07:2506 Aug 2023

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is responding to doctors and visitors, says Kolkata Woodlands Hospital

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Press statement of the hospital</p></div>

Press statement of the hospital

Credit: X/@ANI

06:4906 Aug 2023

Who is Sushil Gupta...such people don't deserve a comment: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

06:3406 Aug 2023

'They will neither do anything by themselves nor let anyone else do anything,' PM slams Oppn after laying foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across 27 states and UTs

PM Modi says, "...Unfortunately, a faction of the Opposition in our country is following the old ways even today. They will neither do anything by themselves nor let anyone else do anything...The country built a modern Parliament building. Parliament is the symbol of the country's democracy. It has representation from the Ruling side as well as the Opposition. But this faction of the Opposition opposed the new Parliament building. We redeveloped Kartavya Path but they opposed that too. For 70 years, they didn't even build a war memorial for the Bravehearts of the country. When we built National War Memorial, they felt no shame in criticising it publically. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity is the tallest building in the world. Every Indian is proud of it. But none of the big leaders of a few political parties ever visited the Statue...But rising above negative politics, we are going ahead on the path of positive politics as a mission..."

06:1806 Aug 2023

The focus of the entire world is on India

06:1506 Aug 2023

'Modern railway stations will give boost to tourism and economic activities,' says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across 27 states and UTs

06:1306 Aug 2023

'Our aim is to make railway journey more accessible for each citizen,' says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across 27 states and UTs

06:1106 Aug 2023

"From train to (railway) station, there is an effort to provide a better experience," says PM Modi

"From train to (railway) station, there is an effort to provide a better experience," tweets PMO India as PM Modi lays foundation stone of 508 railway station redevelopment projects across the country via video conferencing, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

06:0406 Aug 2023

Curfew relaxed in Haryana's Nuh for three hours from 9 am to 12 noon

05:0506 Aug 2023

ADG S Paramesh has been appointed as Additional Director General of Indian Coast Guard at headquarters in New Delhi. He was earlier handling the charge of Commander (Eastern Seaboard) in Vishakhapatnam

News Live: 'Illegally' built restaurant demolished in Haryana's Nuh

Credit:X/@ANI

05:0506 Aug 2023

Three miscreants were arrested during an encounter with the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) team in UP's Firozabad on Saturday night

(Published 06 August 2023, 03:25 IST)
