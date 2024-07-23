Indians plan to maximise long weekends in August to take multiple mini-cations

As August nears, travel-enthusiastic Indians are preparing to maximize the long weekends for multiple mini-cations. With three major holidays occurring this month, many are taking the chance to break from their routine and explore new destinations.

Several consumers have started planning and are gearing up to take full advantage of three major holidays — Independence Day (15th August), Raksha Bandhan (19th August) and Janmashtami (26th August). By combining these holidays with weekends, they plan to make the most of it by turning them into opportunities for a weekend getaway or mini-vacation. These holidays, conveniently placed near the weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays, offer a perfect chance for travellers to make the most of the extended time off.

With a strategic intent to maximise on this potential, Thomas Cook (India) Limited - India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have introduced a range of products for quick weekend getaways this August.