Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Rahul Gandhi not 'blame free', only his conviction stayed, says Sushil Modi

Logjam over Manipur continued to disrupt Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday. More drama is likely as Rahul Gandhi is set to join the Monsoon Session in Parliament today as his disqualification as an MP was revoked earlier today. Track all the latest updates from the ongoing session of the Parliament with DH!
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 07:29 IST

Highlights
06:3307 Aug 2023

I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders raise 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad' slogans as they welcome him to the Parliament.

04:5707 Aug 2023

Rahul Gandhi is back in Lok Sabha as an MP

Congress issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in House

07:2907 Aug 2023

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Speaker Om Birla regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments in Lok Sabha

07:0807 Aug 2023

Congress delegation that visited Manipur is meeting Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi at Congress office in Parliament.

06:5207 Aug 2023

Rahul Gandhi not 'blame free', only his conviction stayed, says Sushil Modi

06:4907 Aug 2023

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi are at Parliament in Delhi.

06:4807 Aug 2023

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House

06:3707 Aug 2023

Several Opposition MPs welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he arrived at Parliament. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Secretariat had revoked his disqualification as an MP, paving way for him to attend the last leg of the Monsoon Session. 

06:3507 Aug 2023

Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus. 

06:3307 Aug 2023

I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders raise 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad' slogans as they welcome him to the Parliament.

06:3107 Aug 2023

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament

05:5207 Aug 2023

On restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, Congress MP P Chidambaram says, "We are happy that Speaker took the decision today. He (Rahul Gandhi) can now attend the Lok Sabha."

(Published 07 August 2023, 02:44 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPParliamentMallikarjun KhargeLok SabhaRajya SabhaMonsoon Session

