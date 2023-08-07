Parliament Live: Rahul Gandhi not 'blame free', only his conviction stayed, says Sushil Modi
Logjam over Manipur continued to disrupt Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday. More drama is likely as Rahul Gandhi is set to join the Monsoon Session in Parliament today as his disqualification as an MP was revoked earlier today. Track all the latest updates from the ongoing session of the Parliament with DH!
Congress delegation that visited Manipur is meeting Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi at Congress office in Parliament.
06:5207 Aug 2023
Rahul Gandhi not 'blame free', only his conviction stayed, says Sushil Modi
#WATCH | Delhi: On restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, BJP leader Sushil Modi says, "He (Rahul Gandhi) is still not 'blame free', only his conviction has been stayed. His appeal is still pending in court...This is a common procedure...The Supreme Court has also… pic.twitter.com/q3dsW545HB
Several Opposition MPs welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he arrived at Parliament. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Secretariat had revoked his disqualification as an MP, paving way for him to attend the last leg of the Monsoon Session.
06:3507 Aug 2023
Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus.
06:3307 Aug 2023
I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders raise 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad' slogans as they welcome him to the Parliament.
06:3107 Aug 2023
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament.
Lok Sabha Secretariat today restored his Lok Sabha membership after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. pic.twitter.com/fuYd3b2PeD