Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees in record time: Narendra Modi

The advantage always lies with those who can stand and fight on their own strength, says Modi while addressing officers and personnel of the Indian Navy on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 07:07 IST
India NewsPakistanIndiaNarendra ModiIndian NavyIndian Armed ForcesINS VikrantOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us