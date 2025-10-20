<p>Mumbai: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday hailed India's armed forces and said that the extraordinary coordination of the three armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees in record time, referring to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation-sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a> carried out in May. </p><p>"The extraordinary coordination between our three services brought Pakistan to its knees in record time. I once again salute the brave hearts of the armed forces,” Modi said, addressing officers and personnel of the Indian Navy on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on the western seaboard on the occasion of Diwali. </p>.Watch | PM Modi's Diwali on INS Vikrant: Key facts about India's first indigenous aircraft carrier.<p>“The advantage always lies with those who can stand and fight on their own strength. For our forces to be truly effective, it is vital that they remain strong, capable and self-reliant. Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent waves of fear across Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said amid thunderous applause. </p><p>“Our goal is to see India counted among the world’s leading defence exporters. Over the past decade, our defence exports have grown more than thirty times. A major share of this achievement belongs to our dynamic defence start-ups,” said Modi.</p>