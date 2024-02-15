JOIN US
Homeindia

India's first helicopter emergency medical service to be launched from Uttarakhand: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

A helicopter will be stationed under the service at the AIIMS from where it will be sent anywhere within a radius of 150 km to airlift anyone who has met with an accident to the medical facility.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 10:31 IST

Dehradun: India's first Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) will be started from Uttarakhand, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said

"I want to inform the people of Uttarakhand that the country's first HEMS service will be launched from the state," Scindia said in a video shared on X.

A helicopter will be stationed under the service at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from where it will be sent anywhere within a radius of 150 km to airlift anyone who has met with an accident to the medical facility.

"Assembly and certification of the helicopter to be deployed for the purpose is underway. It is on my dashboard. It is entirely my concern now not yours," he said.

