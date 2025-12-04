<p>Bengaluru: Corporation officials on Wednesday carried out an encroachment clearance drive on the footpaths in the Gandhi Bazaar area of the Chickpet division.</p>.<p>Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said the corporation has created around 120 vending spots and vendors have been instructed to conduct business only within the designated areas.</p>.Bengaluru: 80 feet road from Hoodi Circle to Hope Farm Junction set for upgrade.<p>"However, several vendors were found occupying additional space beyond the allotted area, causing significant inconvenience to pedestrians," he said.</p>.<p>Despite repeated warnings, the encroachments were not removed, officials said, defending the clearance operation, which included the removal of five shops that had occupied pedestrian pathways.</p>