Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Corporation clears encroachments from Gandhi Bazaar footpaths

Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said the corporation has created around 120 vending spots and vendors have been instructed to conduct business only within the designated areas.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 20:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 20:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGandhi Bazaar

Follow us on :

Follow Us