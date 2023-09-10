Home
india

India's message resonated at G20 summit: IMF's Gita Gopinath

She said India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all delegates.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 07:11 IST

Follow Us

India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all delegates at the G20 Summit, Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said.

"Congratulations Prime Minister Narendra Modi on presiding over such a successful G20," Gopinath posted on X late Saturday night.

She said India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all delegates.

Modi thanked Gopinath 'for the kind words'.

"It is an honor to host the G20 summit. Our efforts are a testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress," the prime minister said.

(Published 10 September 2023, 07:11 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiG20New DelhiG20 summitIMFGita Gopinath

