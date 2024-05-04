India's neighbourhood woes: Friends on the fence?

In Bangladesh, the “India Out” slogans are more aimed at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with India seen as one of her international supporters. India has traditionally had stronger links with Hasina’s Awami League Party and less than comfortable ties with the Bangladesh National Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami. Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal dismisses the “India Out” campaign run by Hasina baiters, pointing to the fact that many initiatives like increased connectivity, trade, and transit through Bangladesh to India’s landlocked northeast would not have been possible without the support of the Bangladeshi people. Increased demand for visas to travel to India and growing energy trade are other examples Sibal cites of closer people-to-people ties built up over the past decade.

In the case of Afghanistan, people familiar with the matter in New Delhi say that India has not yet recognized the Taliban government in Afghanistan and was focused on maintaining its ties with the Afghan people -- supplying 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and 250 tonnes of medical aid. To alleviate the suffering of women, India has since 2022 supplied 11,000 units of hygiene kits, baby food, blankets, clothing, and medical aid. Refuting charges that India has pushed out diplomats assigned by the Ashraf Ghani government; they say that some Afghan diplomats had left India preferring to seek asylum in Western countries. Those remaining in India had taken over the responsibility of running the embassy and consulates.