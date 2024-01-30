India's show of maritime prowess in recent times

The Indian Navy has stepped up its maritime surveillance due to the ongoing Red Sea crisis. Its vessel, INS Sumitra, rescued 19 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday.
It was INS Sumitra's second rescue operation in 24 hours. Prior to the rescue of 19 Pakistani nationals, 17 Iranian nationals were rescued.
Amidst the Red Sea crisis and the Maldives row, India's maritime prowess seems to be undeterred. The Indian Navy deployed three vessels in the Arabian Sea last month after Houthi militants reportedly attacked merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto.
Ever since the deployment of warships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, various successful rescue operations have been conducted by the Navy.
Let's take a look at some of the rescue operations:
INS Sumitra rescues Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates
Indian Navy's INS Sumitra rescued the fishing vessel Al Naeemi and its crew of 19 Pakistani nationals from 11 Somali pirates on Tuesday.
INS Sumitra, had been deployed for Anti-Piracy and Maritime Security Operations East of Somalia and Gulf of Aden.
This was the second rescue operation that the Indian Navy undertook in a span of 24 hours.
INS Sumitra rescues Iranian vessel from Somali pirate hijack
Indian Navy's INS Sumitra foiled another hijacking attempt while freeing an Iranian fishing vessel, FV Iman.
It rescued the crew of 17 Iranian nationals from Somalian pirates.
The Indian naval patrol vessel intercepted the vessel, acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew and the boat and ensured successful release of all crew members.
INS Visakhapatnam douses British oil tanker fire
On January 27, Indian Navy's INS Vishakhapatnam received a distress call from British oil tanker MV Marlin Luanda after it was hit by a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
INS Visakhapatnam's fire-fighting team comprising 10 Indian Naval personnel with specialist fire-fighting equipment embarked on the vessel with specialist fire-fighting equipment.
The team brought the fire under control after battling with it for six hours. The MV had 22 Indian and 1 Bangladeshi crew onboard.
INS Visakhapatnam responds to Marshall Islands drone attack distress call
On January 17, Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam received a distress call from Marshall Island's MV Genco Picardy, followed by a drone attack.
Indian Navy released an official statement which said, "INS Visakhapatnam, undertaking anti piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, acknowledged the distress call and intercepted the vessels at 0030 hrs on January 18, 2024 in order to provide assistance."
MV Genco Picardy has 22 crew members (9 Indian) onboard and no casualties were reported.
Indian Navy evacuates 15 nationals from hijacked vessel off Somalia coast
On January 5, India Navy warship intercepted the MV Lila Norfolk after it was hijacked off Somalia coast with 21 crew members onboard.
The warship INS Chennai was diverted and deployed to assist the vessel,a naval aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel establishing contact with it. All onboard were safely evacuated.