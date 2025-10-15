Menu
India's trade deficit widens to 11-month high of Rs 2,83,457 crore in September

The government estimated services exports in September at $30.82 billion and imports at $15.29 billion, suggesting a total goods and services trade surplus at $15.53 billion.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 10:36 IST
