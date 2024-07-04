India’s victorious parade after T20 World Cup win delayed in Mumbai

Mumbai: The start of the T20 World Champion Indian cricket team’s victory parade here at the Marine Drive on Thursday was delayed as the squad landed in the city a little after 5:00 pm local time.

As per the itinerary shared by the officials here, the T20 World Cup winning side was slated for a two-hour open bus parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point till the Wankhede Stadium from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

However, it was learnt that the team could only leave New Delhi by 3:42 pm after reaching the national capital for a meeting with the Indian PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day, having returned from Barbados only early in the morning.