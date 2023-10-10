DH Evening Brief: Modi says India 'stands firmly' with Israel amid conflict with Hamas; ED arrests Vivo Mobile executives

India 'stands firmly' with Israel, says PM Modi to Netanyahu amid conflict with Hamas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the ongoing situation as his country carries out retaliatory strikes against Hamas. Read more
ED arrests executives of China-owned Vivo Mobile: Report
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the MD of Lava International mobile company, a Chinese national, a Chartered Accountant and another person as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo, official sources said on Tuesday. Read more
IMF raises India FY24 GDP forecast to 6.3% on strong domestic consumption
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, upgraded its GDP forecast for India for the current financial year (FY24) to 6.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent, citing stronger-than-expected domestic demand. Read more
Objectionable remarks row: Ramesh Bidhuri skips Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee meeting
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was scheduled to appear before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks against BSP's Danish Ali, excused himself from the appearance citing prior engagements, sources said. Read more
Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pak game
India opener Shubman Gill, who is currently down with dengue, was hospitalised in Chennai after his platelet count dropped below 100,000 but has been subsequently released as he still remains a doubtful starter for the marquee World Cup clash against Pakistan. Read more
Delhi excise scam: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED custody extended till Oct 13
A court on Tuesday extended till October 13 the Enforcement Directorate's custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in alleged Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case. Read more
Is AAP’s anti-corruption armour Teflon-coated?
"Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell you that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this on May 5, while dedicating 80 ‘Aam Aadmi clinics’ in Punjab. In politics, exaggeration has a high tensile strength. Read more
Siddaramaiah announces ban on firecrackers during functions, allows green crackers.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered a ban on bursting conventional firecrackers during processions and marriages while announcing a slew of other safety measures. Read more
Stuck in Bengaluru traffic? It is a chance to refine your dating skills
Bengaluru has yet again made it to the headlines for its traffic. Those who have been in the city for some time, know how bad the traffic can get. However, there are ways one can make this traffic routine a fun journey. Many opt to listen to music, have a quick snack, or maybe even take a nap. Read more