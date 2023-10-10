Home
Home

DH Evening Brief: Modi says India 'stands firmly' with Israel amid conflict with Hamas; ED arrests Vivo Mobile executives

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 12:02 IST

[object Object]

India 'stands firmly' with Israel, says PM Modi to Netanyahu amid conflict with Hamas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the ongoing situation as his country carries out retaliatory strikes against Hamas. Read more

[object Object]

ED arrests executives of China-owned Vivo Mobile: Report

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the MD of Lava International mobile company, a Chinese national, a Chartered Accountant and another person as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo, official sources said on Tuesday. Read more

[object Object]

IMF raises India FY24 GDP forecast to 6.3% on strong domestic consumption

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, upgraded its GDP forecast for India for the current financial year (FY24) to 6.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent, citing stronger-than-expected domestic demand. Read more

[object Object]

Objectionable remarks row: Ramesh Bidhuri skips Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee meeting

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was scheduled to appear before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks against BSP's Danish Ali, excused himself from the appearance citing prior engagements, sources said. Read more

[object Object]

Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pak game

India opener Shubman Gill, who is currently down with dengue, was hospitalised in Chennai after his platelet count dropped below 100,000 but has been subsequently released as he still remains a doubtful starter for the marquee World Cup clash against Pakistan. Read more

[object Object]

Delhi excise scam: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED custody extended till Oct 13

A court on Tuesday extended till October 13 the Enforcement Directorate's custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in alleged Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case. Read more

[object Object]

Is AAP’s anti-corruption armour Teflon-coated?

"Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell you that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this on May 5, while dedicating 80 ‘Aam Aadmi clinics’ in Punjab. In politics, exaggeration has a high tensile strength. Read more

[object Object]

Siddaramaiah announces ban on firecrackers during functions, allows green crackers.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered a ban on bursting conventional firecrackers during processions and marriages while announcing a slew of other safety measures. Read more

[object Object]

Cricket World Cup: Best batsmen to watch out for

See pics

[object Object]

Stuck in Bengaluru traffic? It is a chance to refine your dating skills

Bengaluru has yet again made it to the headlines for its traffic. Those who have been in the city for some time, know how bad the traffic can get. However, there are ways one can make this traffic routine a fun journey. Many opt to listen to music, have a quick snack, or maybe even take a nap. Read more

(Published 10 October 2023, 12:02 IST)
India NewsWorld newsIsraelPalestineNarendra ModiAmartya Sen

