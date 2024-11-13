IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption
The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano located in a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted earlier this month and has resulted in ash clouds. These clouds could pose a threat to flight operations and as a result, many airlines have cancelled their services to Bali.
#6ETravelAdvisory : Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel. To opt for a refund or to book an alternate flight, please visit https://t.co/t9jVUTnmxZ. Thank you for your understanding.