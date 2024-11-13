Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano located in a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted earlier this month and has resulted in ash clouds. These clouds could pose a threat to flight operations and as a result, many airlines have cancelled their services to Bali.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 12:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 12:07 IST
India NewsAir IndiaVolcanic eruptionIndigoBali

Follow us on :

Follow Us