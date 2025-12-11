<p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo</a> cancellations continue to commence, the airline officially released a statement regarding refunds to their customers. It followed the operational disruption of flights, and IndiGo said that the refunds have been initiated, with some customers having already received the concerned amounts. </p>.<p>The statement said, "This compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing Government guidelines as per which, IndiGo will provide compensation of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the block time of the flight."</p>.<p>"Our foremost priority continues to be the care of our customers. As part of this, following the operational disruption, we have ensured that all necessary refunds for cancelled flights have been initiated, most of which have already reflected in your accounts, with the remainder following shortly," the statement read. </p>.IndiGo crisis shows perils of India’s corporate dominance.<p>For commuters concerned about using third party accounts to book their tickets, they mentioned, "If the booking was made through a travel partner platform, the necessary actions for your refund have also been initiated. As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so we can continue to assist you promptly."</p>.<p>"IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on December 3/4/5 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months," emphasising on the vouchers customers will receive as compensation. </p>.<p>"At IndiGo, we are committed to restoring the experience you expect from us - safe, smooth, and reliable. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you again," the statement concluded. </p>.<p>Earlier this week, the CEO Pieter Elbers claimed that its operations were back on track. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) continued to observe the situation as IndiGo stabilizes its services, as the airline cancelled 32 arrivals and 28 departures at Bengaluru airport. </p>