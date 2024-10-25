IndiGo flight en route to Delhi from Udaipur receives bomb threat, passengers disembarked

<p>An IndiGo that was en route to Delhi from Udaipur received a bomb threat on Friday. </p><p>Flight 6E 2099 was redirected to isolation bay before take-off and standard operating procedures were followed.</p><p>The statement mentioned that all the passengers were safely disembarked and the mandatory checks are initiated. </p><p>"We are working with the authorities and post completion of security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back to in the terminal," the statement read.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>