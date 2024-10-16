Home
IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; turns out to be a hoax

The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. After a thorough checking, nothing suspicious was found and the the flight took-off for Delhi on Wednesday morning, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:32 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 06:16 IST
