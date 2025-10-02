Menu
IndiGo to resume Kolkata-Guangzhou flights from October 26

IndiGo said it had operated flights between India and China before the pandemic and has many of the necessary arrangements and processes already in place.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 15:43 IST
Published 02 October 2025, 15:43 IST
