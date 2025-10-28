<p>New Delhi: India's industrial production grew by 4 per cent in September this year due to the good performance of the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Tuesday.</p><p>The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 3.2 per cent in September 2024.</p><p>The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 4.1 per cent for August 2025 from the provisional estimate of 4 per cent released last month.</p>.Satish Shah's prayer meet: Industry colleagues & co-stars remember the legend.<p>The latest NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output expanded by 4.8 per cent in September 2025 against 4 per cent in the year-ago month.</p><p>Mining production contracted by 0.4 per cent against a growth of 0.2 per cent recorded a year ago.</p><p>Power production rose by 3.1 per cent in September 2025 against 0.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.</p><p>During the April-September period (H1) of FY26, the country's industrial production grew by 3 per cent compared to 4.1 per cent in the first half of 2024-25.</p>